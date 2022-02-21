Peshawar Zalmi’s Rutherford leaves PSL midway

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a major setback for Peshawar Zalmi, West Indian batsman Sherfane Rutherford left Pakistan Super League (PSL) midway citing his personal reasons.

According to the details, the left-handed batter, Sherfane Rutherford who scored 16 runs from 9 balls against Islamabad United will leave the season due to personal commitments and will take the flight back home.

“Really enjoyed my time in Pakistan but unfortunately due to some personal reasons going back to home. Good luck Peshawar Zalmi for the rest of the competition. I’ll be cheering on from home,” wrote Rutherford on his Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the PSL franchise has named an English all-rounder, Benny Howell, as a replacement for the remaining matches of PSL and will be available for the selection.

Peshawar Zalmi are currently in the 3rd spot of the PSL points table. The side has won 5 out of their 9 matches and has already qualified for the next stage. Zalmi will be playing their last match of the league stages against Lahore Qalandars on February 21 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.