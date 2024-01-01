Petition filed for Ahmed Farhad’s bail in Muzaffarabad ATC

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: A petition has been filed in Muzaffarabad’s anti-terrorism court seeking release of poet Ahmed Farhad on bail.

Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate has filed the bail petition.

The ATC has summoned police tomorrow over the bail plea along with the case record.

“The case against Ahmed Farhad, has been registered under seven clauses including terrorism,” Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate talking to media said.

Ahmed Farhad has not been named in the case, the counsel said. “He was not in Muzaffarabad on the day when the case registered,” lawyer said.

He said the case was registered on May 13, that was the day when the Awami Action Committee had staged its protest.

The Attorney General of Pakistan on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court that missing poet Ahmed Farhad has been arrested and was in police custody in Kashmir.

The AGP submitted Kashmir’s Dher Kot police station’s report in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Courtesy: ARY News