Petition filed in LHC against barring Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from attending NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A move to not allow former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to attend the National Assembly meeting has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Oct. 24).

Nasir Chauhan filed a petition in the LHC through Advocate Rana Asad stating that the refusal to let the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader attend the assembly meeting is a violation of his constituency.

“Barring Shahid Khaqan from the NA meeting usurps his constituency of representation,” stated petition.

The petition has requested that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should be allowed to attend the NA sessions.