Petition filed in PHC for disqualification of CM Gandapur over misuse of public resources

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over the alleged misuse of public resources for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies.

According to the private channel, the petition, submitted by Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel, accuses the chief minister of using government funds for political purposes, which is prohibited by law.

The petitioner argued that Ali Amin Gandapur used public resources for PTI’s political gatherings, which violates the oath of his office. Furthermore, the petition expressed concerns over the chief minister’s actions, describing his mobilisation of a “lashkar” (group) towards the federal government as alarming.

In the petition, the advocate requested that the court order the recovery of the public resources from Gandapur’s personal account, stating that public funds should not be used for political aims.

The petition calls for the disqualification of the chief minister under Article 62 of the Constitution for breaching his oath.

Additionally, the petitioner has requested an immediate stay order to prevent CM Gandapur from continuing his official duties until the case is resolved.