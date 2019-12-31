Petrol price increased by Rs2.61 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to increase the prices of petroleum products on the recommendation of the Oil and Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which will be in effect from Jan 1.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the prices have been raised by Rs2.61 per litre which takes the existing price of Rs113.99 to Rs116.60. The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been revised with a difference of Rs2.25. It will hike the price of HSD from Rs125.01 to Rs127.26.

OGRA also increased the price of keresone (KSO) with a maximum difference of Rs3.10 as old Rs96.26 prices will be Rs99.45 from Jan 1, 2020. The Light Diesel Oil (LDO) also experienced a revision in its prices as existing Rs82.43 price has surged to Rs84.51 with an increase of Rs2.08.

The notification stated that the government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the month of January 2020 as recommended by OGRA.