Petrol price slashed by Rs7.54, diesel sees Rs1.48 hike

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has revised the prices of petroleum products, bringing a notable change for motorists across the country.

According to the latest notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, petrol has seen a significant reduction of Rs7.54 per litre, while high-speed diesel has witnessed a modest increase of Rs1.48 per litre.

The updated prices have been implemented from midnight on 1 August 2025.

New rates in effect

Following this adjustment, the price of petrol now stands at Rs264.61 per litre, down from the earlier rate of Rs272.15. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel will now cost Rs285.83 per litre, rising slightly from its previous rate of Rs284.35. These changes have been officially announced through a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The new fuel prices are expected to influence transportation costs and consumer budgets across various sectors.

The Ministry has confirmed that the revised rates took effect from 12am on 1 August. The adjustments are part of routine fortnightly price reviews based on global market trends and exchange rate fluctuations.