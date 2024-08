F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Federal Government on Tuesday announced to decrease the petrol price by Rs8.47 per liter for the next 15 days.

As per the latest announcement, the price of petrol has been slashed by Rs 8.47 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 260.96 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced from Rs272.77 per liter to Rs266.07 with a cut of Rs6.7.