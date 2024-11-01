Petrol prices up by Rs3.72 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The government has increased the prices of petrol by Rs3.72 per litre. Now the prices of the fuel stand Rs252.10 per litre.

On the other hand, the prices of light diesel have been reduced 48 per paisa, and kerosene oil by 62 per paisa.

The new prices have been imposed for the next 15 days.

Earlier, The federal government increased the petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the petrol price has been increased by Rs1.35 per litre, setting the new price at Rs248.38 per litre.

High-speed diesel price has gone up by Rs3.85 per litre, now priced at Rs255.14 per litre.

However, the kerosene price has been reduced by Rs1.48 per litre, with the new rate at Rs161.54 per litre.

Light diesel oil price has been slashed by Rs2.61 per litre, setting the new price at Rs147.51 per litre.

These revised rates will take effect from Nov 1, 2024.

Previously, the government maintained the petrol price but raised the price of HSD by Rs5 per litre on Oct 15.