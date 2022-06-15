F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the price of petrol by another Rs24 per litre — the third such raise within the last 20 days.

The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight, the minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. The latest round of hike would see petrol’s price increase by Rs24.03 and soar to Rs233.89, and diesel will be sold at Rs263.31 — up by Rs16.31. Meanwhile, kerosene oil’s new price will be Rs211.47 following a Rs29.49 surge and light diesel price will be Rs 207.47 after an increase of Rs29.16.

Ismail said the government had no choice but to “pass on” the impact of international prices to consumers in Pakistan. The government has raised the petrol price by more than Rs84 per litre in the last 20 days.

Explaining the reasons behind another hike in prices of petroleum products, the minister said that the international price of petrol was $120 per litre. “Our country is still facing a loss of Rs24.03 in petrol, Rs59.16 in diesel, Rs29.49 in kerosene oil and Rs29.16 in light diesel oil,” he told the press conference.

He said the government was spending Rs120 billion on petrol subsidies. “I have been seeing the country’s situation for 30 years, but I’ve never seen such a situation in terms of inflation.” He also blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for devising policies that “damaged” the national economy.

“Imran Khan had deliberately reduced the prices of petrol by giving subsidies,” Miftah said, adding that the incumbent government was bearing the brunt of those decisions. He said that in May, this loss had gone past Rs120 billion — three times greater than running the expenses of the civil government, which amounts to Rs40 million.

Ismail said the government was tied by agreements made by the PTI government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He acknowledged that the middle class will suffer from the petrol price hike, adding that the government would take measures to limit the impact on the most vulnerable. “We have taken difficult decisions before and we will take in the future as well to protect the country from financial difficulties,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) summary, seeking an increase in the prices of petroleum products from June 16.

A notification from the Finance Division in this regard issued here on Wednesday. The current price of petrol stands at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, kerosene oil at Rs181.94 and light diesel at Rs178.31. The oil regulatory authority in a summary had proposed an increase in petroleum prices from June 16 in keeping light with negotiations made with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The authority had also suggested ending subsidies on fuel prices, said sources. Despite Rs60 per litre increase in petroleum prices in past 15 days, the government is still providing subsidised petrol at Rs9.3/litre and diesel at Rs23.05/litre.

Related