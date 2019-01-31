Petroleum prices likely to be reduced

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products are likely to be slashed from the next month of February.

According to sources, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared the summary and a summary to decrease the petrol prices by 50 paisa per litre, diesel Rs2 per litre while Kerosene oil by Rs1 per litre has been prepared.

The prices of light diesel likely to be decreased by Rs1 per litre.

Sources said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared the summary. The summary will be sent to Finance and Petroleum Ministries.

The government had earlier announced a cut in price of petrol for the month of January 2019 by Rs 4.86 per litre while that of High Speed Diesel by Rs 4.26.