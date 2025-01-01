Petroleum prices likely to drop by up to Rs7 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices are likely to drop in upcoming fortnightly review for the month of May 2025.

Sources said the petrol price is expected to fall by Rs2.95 per litre and high speed diesel price by Rs6.80 per litre.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil is likely to dip by Rs7.16 per litre while the price of light speed diesel would remain unchanged.

Sources added that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a summary to the Ministry of Finance for revising the petroleum prices on Thursday.

The decision will be taken after holding consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.