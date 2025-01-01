Petroleum prices likely to increase by up to Rs6 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Petroleum prices are likely to be increased by up to Rs6 per litre in upcoming fortnightly review for first half of February 2025.

Sources said the petrol price would be revised up by Rs3 per litre while high speed diesel rate is expected to witness an increase of Rs6 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would send a summary to the relevant ministry for revising the petroleum prices.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would hold consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before announcing the new prices on January 31.

In previous review, the government had jacked up the petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre, setting the new price at Rs256.13 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, making the new price Rs260.95 per litre.