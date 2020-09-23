Pharma exporters partner to launch dietary supplement range in Pakistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Focus & Rulz Pharmaceutical and Saakh Pharmaceutical launched a range of dietary supplements called Belle Vie in Pakistan at a function in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Focus & Rulz CEO Fazli Hanan, Saakh Pharmaceutical CEO Syed Mustafa Hussain Kazmi and several well-known personalities, including cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, attended the event.

Founded in 2004, Focus & Rulz is an established exporter of pharmaceutical products, while Saakh Pharmaceutical, established in 2014, manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for export.

“We have partnered with Saakh Pharmaceuticals to revolutionise the dietary supplements space in Pakistan, where inadequate nutrition remains a pressing issue,” Focus & Rulz CEO Fazli Hanan said, addressing the gathering. “Pakistanis should also have access to the superior quality supplements we manufacture.”

Saakh Pharmaceutical CEO Syed Mustafa Hussain Kazmi spoke about supporting Pakistan during difficult times. “Our venture will help Pakistanis not only in maintaining their health but also economically. With Belle Vie’s launch, we will be able to create a variety of jobs here.”

Currently, the brand has five products designed to help support the immune system — Nutriful, a daily multivitamin; ROSE-C, a Vitamin C supplement; One D, a Vitamin D supplement; DOC-A, a Vitamin A supplement; and ZINK, a zinc supplement. The CEOs added that Belle Vie’s DRAP-approved product line will expand in the near future.