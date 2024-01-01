Pharmaceuticals speed up production, distribution of tetanus shots

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following the essential medicine shortage, Pharmaceutical companies speed up the production and supply of tetanus to distributors across the city.

According to Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, more than 20,000 tetanus injection supplies have reached the distributors, while 70,000 vials of tetanus will reach Karachi in a few days.

The Health Minister asserted that 150,000 doses are currently being tested at NCBL. Once the report is released, the shortage of tetanus injections and vials will be completely resolved.

He clarified that there is ample stock of tetanus injections in government hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous day, Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique took notice of the issue of non-availability of anti-tetanus injections in the markets of Punjab including Lahore.

Salman Rafique asked for a report from the injection company and lauded the ARY News for bringing the important issue to light.

The tetanus vaccine is part of the recommended series of childhood and adult immunizations. It protects against the bacterial infection tetanus, also known as lockjaw. Tetanus causes jaw cramping and painful muscle spasms. There’s no cure and 10%-20% of people who have it die.

Government and private hospitals are facing a shortage of anti-tetanus injections. Pharmacies across the city are experiencing a scarcity of anti-tetanus injections, leaving many with limited access to crucial medical treatment.

The Pharma manufacturers have cited production suspension by the international company, as a reason behind the shortage.

The scarcity of anti-tetanus injections has resulted in severe difficulties for those injured in accidents, as timely administration of the injection is imperative to prevent wound infection. Medical experts emphasize that the injection must be administered within 72 hours of the injury to effectively ward off potential bacterial infections.