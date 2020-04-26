Phase-one of relief package for small industries to be presented in ECC on Monday: Hammad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Industries and Production will present phase-one of relief package for small industries at the Economic Coordination Committee for approval tomorrow (Monday).

In a series of tweets today, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar expressed the confidence that millions of small businesses and industries will take benefit from this package after its approval from the ECC and the Cabinet.

He further said that his ministry is also working on a collateral free financing for SME’s for phase two of the relief package.

Hammad Azhar informed that phase two will include targeted and prioritized relief measures for sectors mostly hit by Covid-19.