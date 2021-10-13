PHC acquits alleged fraudulent

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court had acquitted alleged fraudulent involved selling of seized land and turndown Accountability Court judgment of fine, on Wednesday.

The petitioner namely Dr. Aneesa Kausar had challenged decision of Accountability Court Peshawar which was heard by divisional bench headed by Justice Rooh-ul-Amin of PHC.

The counsel for petitioner Shabbir Khan and Sheraz Khan Advocates informed PHC that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had charged Tariq Fawad Malak along with his wife for fraud and seized 26 Kannal land in Karyan area of Haripur district.

The counsels further informed that Tariq Fawad Malak had provided power of attorney to his sister Dr. Aneesa Kausar who sold the property while the local Patwari and other revenue did not arised the question on the status of the land while the petitioner was unaware about the situation.

The counsel added that NAB had filed reference against the petitioner in 2020 for selling seized land and convicted her on 31 March 2021 for Rs,0.5 Million and sitting in court evening as punishment.

The counsel for petitioner argued that NAB has been failed to establish its claim while NAB prosecutor argued to increase the punishment.