PHC acquits four suspects in Amir Muqam attack case

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday has acquitted four accused of attack on former advisor to prime minister Amir Muqam in Battagram.

According to details, PHC’s Abbottabad circuit bench heard the cases and announced the verdict.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had convicted the accused and awarded them death sentence and fine in the same case.

It is pertinent to mention here that six policemen were martyred in an attack on Muqam, an influential PML-N politician, at Buttgram.

The law-enforcement agencies after the attack arrested two alleged planners of the attack on Amir Muqam in 2014.

The police had registered case of the attack on Swat Taliban.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam, who visited victims of Taliban attack on Peshawar school that left 135 dead, survived a roadside landmine blast on his way home, according to police.

Muqam, who was an advisor to then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was returning home after visiting hospitalized victims of the school attack when a bomb blast went off near his vehicle.