PHC adjourns hearing in Senate election plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned further hearing of a petition seeking to hold Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till tomorrow, (on Friday).

The counsel Ali Zaman advocate told the court that the petition seeking to conduct Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the elections were scheduled to take place on 2nd April this year but were postponed.

The lawyer said that the petitioner had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the PHC’s decision regarding reserved seats. The Supreme Court’s decision came in their favor of petitioners Azam Swati along with others. Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked the lawyers how many members from the province were currently representing in the Senate, to which the lawyer replied that seven members were representing the province.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that now that the Supreme Court’s decision has come, how can a province be deprived from representation? The petitioner’s lawyer said that during the previous hearing, the court had said that once the Supreme Court’s decision comes regarding reserved seats, they would conduct the elections.

Justice Waqar Ahmed asked why they were not conducting the Senate elections now. The Election Commission’s lawyer said that the electoral college was incomplete. The petitioner’s lawyer said that the Supreme Court had decided in the favor of petitioners, but now they were not following the constitution and law.

The Chief Justice remarked that the issue here is that they only follow what is in their favor and do not follow what is not. Justice Waqar Ahmed said that if the provincial assembly can conduct presidential elections, then why can’t they conduct Senate elections? During the hearing, the lawyers for both sides tried to argue with each other, upon which Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that if they continue to argue, they will adjourn the case. He told them to show tolerance and come prepared tomorrow (on Friday) and adjourned further hearing.

PHC grants transitonary bails to Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Faisal Amin and Zartaj Gul’s petitions seeking transitionary bail in connection with cases filed against them regarding the former ruling party’s power show in Islamabad held on September 8.

A single member bench of PHC, Justice Shakeel Ahmed granted the bail after hearing the pleas of the PTI leaders till October 10. In their petition, Omar and Qaiser claimed that cases were filed against them and other party leaders by the Islamabad administration for ending the rally two hours after the scheduled time. The petitioners said that they want to appear in the relevant courts and demanded for transitionary bail in this regard. They also said that they fear their arrest and requested for bail.