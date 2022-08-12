PHC allows for FCPS, MCPS exams

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal allowed foreign medical graduates in FCPS and MCPS examinations, on Friday.

The counsel Shah Faisal Ilyad Advocate informed that Higher Education Commission has verified their degrees while other graduates have been allowed and 36 petitioners have discriminately deprived from exams. The counsel argued that Pakistani and foreign medical graduates allowed for FCPS and MCPS examinations without National Licensing Exam.

The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal directed to allow doctors graduated foreign varsities and institutions immediately and recalled reply again in the writ petition.