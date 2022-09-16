PHC allows pharmacy’s students for examination

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad Justice Kamran Hayat allowed 163 pharmacy’s students for examination, on Friday.

The counsel for petitioner Babar Khan Yousafzai Advocate informed that Pharmacy Council is competent authority to conduct exams for students of different and it should held twice in a year but this exam is holding after one and half year.

The counsel argued that students had submitted examination forms in due time along with submission of fees but Pharmacy Council is depriving 163 students from participation in exam beyond its jurisdiction.

The counsel further argued that depriving from exam may lead to wastage of precious time of student of one year while college’s administration has forwarded their document within timeframe while requested to allow the students in exam scheduled on 19th September. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Kamran Hayat allowed for examination while directed Pharmacy Council to submit comments.