PHC annoys increasing street crimes

PESHAWAR: The Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice, Justice SM Atiq Shah, has expressed concern over the increasing street crimes in Hayatabad, stating that the residents are facing severe difficulties due to the frequent incidents of street crimes, on Monday.

The Acting Chief Justice observed that despite the alarming situation, no significant measures have been taken to control these crimes. The court noted that two police stations are insufficient for a population of 800,000 to 1 million citizens.

During the hearing of a petition regarding the recovery of a woman who went missing from Darul Aman in Hayatabad, the court was informed that street crimes are on the rise in the upscale area. The SHO explained that some individuals from Khyber District break the boundary wall and escape after committing crimes.

The Chief Justice expressed surprise that there is no police post on that side. The court directed the SHO Hayatabad to submit a detailed report on how to control crimes in the area and what measures should be taken. The court also directed to involve the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ensure the construction of a strong boundary wall.

PHC also sought a report on the recovery of a woman who went missing from Darul Aman in 2023. The court directed the provincial government, federal government, and police to submit their reports within 14 days.

Court seeks govt response against non-provision of funds to LG: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the provincial government for submission of reply regarding non-disbursement of development funds to local government representatives, on Monday.

PHC two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Farah Jamshed heard the petition. During the session, the court addressed the petition filed by local government representatives who claimed they have not received any development funds despite being elected for nearly three years.

The counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate informed the court that the petitioners are chairmen from various tehsils. He emphasized that despite the passage of three years since the local body elections, the government has failed to allocate any development funds to them.

The lawyer further stated that although the court had previously issued a notice to the government, no official response has been submitted so far. PHC directed the provincial government to submit its response by the next hearing and adjourned the case till 26th June.