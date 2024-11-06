PHC approached for direct Senate elections in KP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senator Azam Swati has filed amended petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking to direct Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petition argued that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to condition Senate elections on oath-taking by successful candidates on reserved seats is unconstitutional and illegal. ECP’s decision is biased and against the constitution, as it delays Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while elections have already taken place in other provinces.

This decision affects the transparency of Senate elections, the petition argued. The lawyer Ali Zaman also pointed out that the ECP made this decision without hearing from candidates, including Swati himself in the plea. The petition requests PHC to declare ECP’s 26th March 2024, decision null and void and order the commission to ensure Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Notably, former Senator Swati’s initial petition was dispose-off by a larger bench after the 26th constitutional amendment but he was allowed to file an amended petition.

PHC directs KPRA to implement its decisions: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah observed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPRA) has power to implement its decisions, on Wednesday.

PHC’s issued observation during hearing of M/s Mick Pump, a contractor, approached the court seeking implementation of KPRA’s decision regarding a contract for constructing 300 solarization tube wells.

The counsel Nauman Kundi advocate argued that the contractor had faced delays and increased costs due to fluctuations in the dollar rate, and KPRA had approved the cost escalation.

However, relevant departments refused to accept it, citing lack of implementation authority, the lawyer stated. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah has granted 30 days to KPRA for implementation of its decisions.