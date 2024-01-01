PHC approached to probe wheat scandal via NAB

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Federal Minister filed writ petition at Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s alleged corruption in the purchase of 3.5 metric tons of wheat. The petition seeks an inquiry into the matter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and asks the court to stop the Anti-Corruption Committee from investigating the wheat scandal.

The former federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti filed petition through his lawyer Salim Shah Hoti advocate. The petition alleges that billions of rupees were embezzled in the wheat purchase and demands an inquiry by NAB.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved the purchase of 3.5 metric tons of wheat this year, for which 21 centers were established across the province. However, irregularities were reported in the purchase process, and corruption allegations surfaced, the writ argued.

Despite this, the Chief Minister formed a three-member Anti-Corruption Committee, which found Provincial Minister Shakeel Ahmad guilty in another case. The committee has now summoned Provincial Minister for Food, Zahoor Shah Toru, the petition added.

However, the petition argues that this committee has no legal status, and the wheat scandal inquiry should be conducted by NAB to expose those who are involved in the malpractices. The court has been requested to declare the Anti-Corruption Committee illegal and stop it from investigating the wheat scandal until a decision is made.

MPAs approached PHC for appointment of DDAC chairmen

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A writ petition has been filed at Peshawar High Court (PHC) due to failure of provincial government to appoint chairmen of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Members Provincial Assembly including Ahmed Kundi and Sanaullah through Sultan Muhammad Khan filed writ plea while Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Secretary Local Government are made as respondents.

The writ pleaded that they are members of the Provincial Assembly and belong to the opposition benches and argued that the Chief Minister didn’t appointed DDAC chairmen in the six districts including Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, Kohistan, Khyber, Upper Chitral, and Upper Dir is a violation of their rights and the rights of the people of these districts.