PHC asks Foreign Ministry to respond on Swati plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit its response in a case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Senator Azam Swati seeking permission to travel to Afghanistan on diplomatic grounds, on Wednesday.

The writ petition has challenged the ministry’s decision to halt his visa process. The counsel argued that the petitioner has served as federal minister and elected three times as Senator, wants to visit Afghanistan with his wife on diplomatic grounds. However, the Ministry of Foreign Deputy Protocol Officer issued a note verbal on 12th August while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar intervene and stop the visa process.

The counsel maintained that this decision is unconstitutional, as every Pakistani citizen has the right to travel freely. During the hearing, Azam Swati was reprimanded by the chief justice for using derogatory language against Deputy PM Ishaq Dar. PHC has adjourned the hearing, ordering the Foreign Ministry to submit its response.

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, Swati praised lawyers for upholding the law and Constitution, criticizing the government’s actions. He announced a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar on 3rd October to address proposed amendments in the Constitution.

PHC grants bail to Shandana Gulzar: A single member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Shakeel Ahmad has granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Shandana Gulzar till 25th October.

The counsel informed the court that PTI held a rally in Lahore on September 21 while police filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against over 300 PTI members. the petitioner wants to appear before the relevant court but fears arrest before reaching the court. The counsel requested protective bail to ensure Shandana Gulzar’s safe appearance. PHC granted protective bail to Shandana Gulzar till 25th October.