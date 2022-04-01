PHC cancels bails of Ex-MNA

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has cancelled bail of former Member National Assembly and provincial leader Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Sabir Hussain while police has arrested him alleged involvement of murderers of two persons while injuring one other.

The counsel for complainant Shabbir Hussain Gigyani Advocate informed that JI leader Sabir Hussain along with brothers had killed two persons namely Farhan Paracha and Pervaiz Paracha while injured Arshad Paracha in the premises of Chamkani police station on 30 June 2020.

The counsel argued that trial court has granted bail to former MNA while the complainant had filed Bail Cancellation Application at PHC and added that the accused had produced fake alibi. PHC has cancelled bail of former MNA and JI leader Sabir Hussain and directed his arrest while police has arrested the culprit on court’s order.