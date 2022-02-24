Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid inaugurated car-parking at Mingora bench and groundbreaking ceremony of Khwazakhela tehsil complex, on Thursday.

The judges of Mingora bench Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad along with Additional Registrar Mamrez Khan Khalil welcome Chief Justice on his arrival. The chief justice presided over a single bench at Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench, after court work guard of honor was presented to his lordship by police personnel while latterly planted a sapling.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Khwazakhela tehsil complex was also held in the premises Peshawar High Court, Mingora Bench. The ceremony was attended by the judges of Mingora bench, judicial officers, members of High Court and District Bar Associations along with other dignitaries while XEN C&W briefed the Chief Justice and participants.

In the welcome address President Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench Saeed Khan and President Khwazakhela Bar Association Muhammad Nisar expressed his gratefulness to the Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan for sparing time to grace the occasion with his presence.