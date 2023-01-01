PHC CJ stresses early disposal of cases

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Musarat Hilali on Monday stressed for early disposal of the cases of under trial prisoners. The Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court visited District Bar Association Abbottabad to grace the occasion as a Chief Guest on the Eid Millan Party, says a press release.

She was accompanied by Justice Abdul Shakoor, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhail and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Judges of the Peshawar High Court. She addressed the District Bar Association and sensitized the legal fraternity about their role in the administration of Justice. The lawyers were also sensitized to extend allout cooperation to the family courts enabling them to dispose of family cases at the earliest within the statuary period provided in law.

Stress was made on the early disposal of cases of under trial prisoners cases as the jails are over-crowded and there is alarming increase in pendency of such cases with each passing day. Her ladyship also sensitized the legal fraternity about the importance of liaison between the bench and the bar, so as to maintain the confidence of the public on the judicial system. These two wheels of the justice system should act coherently and collaboratively to manifestly establish the rule of law across the board.

Her ladyship was pleased to stress for expeditious disposal of the under trial prisoner cases. She while addressing the Family Court Judges, directed them to take genuine efforts for reconciliation in family cases before passing of decree for dissolution of marriage. Her ladyship also directed the Judicial Officers and the members of the Bar to avoid unnecessary adjournments in all cases.

Her ladyship also inaugurated the newly constructed 06 Court rooms. She has undertaken the visit of Copying/Scanning Branch and Bar Room and stated that its establishment will provide copies of the record to the litigants without any delay.

The president DBA requested for extension of the Bar Room. Her ladyship said that the request would be considered favorably. Her ladyship also held a meeting with the Judicial Officers. During the interaction she stressed on strictly observing the court timings, dress code, sitting in the court room and earlier disposal of family as well as cases of under trial prisoners.