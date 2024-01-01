PHC CJ transfer case to court after involvement of cop

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court ordered investigation officer to include Station House Officer Hayatabad into the recovery of four enforced disappeared brothers from Hayatabad, on Monday.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that there is no independent institution in the country, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has closed its eyes, and the police should be made independent. If the police are not independent, the situation will not improve. Give police the authority so that they do not follow anyone’s instructions.

The case has been ongoing for over three months, but the investigation has not been completed yet. The court had ordered the police to recover the missing persons and present them before the court, but the police failed to do so. Therefore, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed, but the missing persons have not been recovered yet.

The lawyer for the petitioner told the court that six months ago, four brothers, Usman Khan Alkuzai, Muhammad Nasser, Abdul Waris, and Zahoor Shah Alkuzai, were taken from their home in Hayatabad by armed men. Despite the passage of time, it is not known who took them. The court had ordered the police to investigate and recover the missing persons, but the police failed to do so.

Justice Ijaz Anwar said that the country has no independent institutions, and NADRA has closed its eyes. The Chief Justice transferred the case to another court after identifying a police officer involved in the kidnapping. Justice Ijaz Anwar said that the police should be made independent so that they do not follow anyone’s instructions.

The Additional Attorney General told the court that one of the Alkuzai brothers is involved in the kidnapping and should be arrested. The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the SHO Hayatabad police station where the incident occurred has not been included in the investigation by the JIT.

Justice Ijaz Anwar asked the investigative officer if he had investigated the SHO, to which the officer replied that he had not. The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the SHO’s car can be seen in the CCTV footage, and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered the investigative officer to provide the footage and include the SHO in the investigation.

The court ordered the SHO of Hayatabad police station to be included in the investigation and to double-check the identification of the accused, and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Moreover, Special Federal Secretary’s Interior, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed and Additional Advocate General along with Investigation Officer were present before PHC during the hearing.

High Court grants transit bail to Jamshed Dasti till 30th

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has granted transit bail to Member National Assembly from Muzaffargarh named Jamshed Dasti and a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till 30th September directed him to appear before the relevant courts, on Monday.

Chief Justice Ishfaq Ibrahim of the Peshawar High Court heard three separate protective bail applications filed by Jamshed Dasti. During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner, Ali Zaman Advocate, appeared before the court. The counsel told the court that petitioner is a member of the PTI and that the Punjab government has registered three different FIRs against him, including sections related to terrorism. He informed the court that one FIR was registered in DG Khan, one in Rahim Yar Khan, and one in Muzaffargarh, alleging that Jamshed Dasti had committed various crimes on different occasions. The Rahim Yar Khan FIR also includes a section related to terrorism.

The lawyer argued that Jamshed Dasti is a peaceful citizen and has the trust of the people, as he was recently elected as a member of the National Assembly. However, the Punjab government is targeting him for political revenge and has registered three cases against him. On the previous day, he was attending a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he was informed that three FIRs had been registered against him. He then approached the Peshawar High Court for relief. The lawyer told the court that the three FIRs were registered at different locations, and the petitioner needs time to present himself before the courts. The court accepted his request and granted protective bail till 30th September.