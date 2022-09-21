PHC combines punishment in separate offenses

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid has ordered to combine punishment of two culprits in two separate cases, on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, Abdul Latif and Shafiq-ur-Rehman convicted for killing of two persons along with injuring one on 1st April 2010 in the premises of Mardan police.

The court has convicted culprits for lifetime imprisonment along with imposition of Rs3 lac fine on each in two different cases of murders and holding illegal arms.

The counsel for petitioner Danyal Asad Chamkani Advocate argued that punishment shall be count subsequently after completion of imprisonment in one offense while the culprits are nominated in two different offenses on the same day and trial was also concluded by one judge, therefore requested for combining the punishment.

After completion of arguments the divisional bench has ordered to count the punishments collectively.