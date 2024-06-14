PHC commits for public’s facilitation in judiciary: CJ

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that provision of justice to the people at their doorstep and to disposal of long-pending cases promptly is his top priority. He emphasized that judges and lawyers need to work together to achieve this goal.

This he said while addressing District Bar Kohat members via video link and added that if both judges and lawyers work together, justice will be served, and the system will be saved. PHC has taken several steps to provide justice to the people, including the formation of three special benches to hear long-pending civil cases, Chief Justice claimed.

Chief Justice PHC urged lawyers to trust the judges and cooperate in court proceedings for quick disposal of pleas. He said that if cases are delayed, it harms the litigants and erodes the trust of the people in the judicial system.

The Chief Justice said that several steps have been taken to restore the trust of the people in the judicial system. He added that if we want people to get justice on time, judges and lawyers need to work together to prevent unnecessary delays.

The representatives of the District Bar Kohat praised the judicial officers and said that they are ready to cooperate with the judges to resolve cases promptly. They appreciated the steps taken by the Chief Justice and assured their full cooperation.