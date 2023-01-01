PHC constitutes commission for settlement of UOP pleas on fares

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan constituted a commission to settle University of Peshawar (UOP) shops’ fares located at university road and ordered submission of report till 3rd week of November, on Monday.

During hearing of UOP several pleas Legal Officer Riaz Ali Khan and varsity’s lawyer Wasim-u-Din advocate appeared before PHC. The petitions pleaded that UOP is facing financial crisis while on the other hand the varsity’s shops located at University paying lower rents from market rates and some shops are providing Rs500 as fare. Some shops are obtained by one person while then provided on rent to next party on higher fares as well as received corers of rupees as advance. It is worthy to mention that the shops are granted by Al-Rashid Trust to UOP.

The counsel argued that low fares had mostly impacted financial assistance of UOP allocated for poor and deprived students and added that Rs500 rent per shop is unfair because it is benefiting marginalized segments in academia. Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan constituted a commission under Yahya Amin advocate and ordered to identify market fares of shops in the premises as well as possession and ownership of the property.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan adjourned further hearing till 3rd week of November as well as directed submission of the commission report.

PHC orders release of alleged murderer on bail: PHC single bench of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim ordered release of alleged murderer on bail over land dispute. According to prosecution, Zar Wali had allegedly killed Muhammad Abid over land dispute on 19th November 2020 over land dispute in the premises of Aormr police station.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah argued that it is cross case and accused had registered Roznamcha in this regard while adding that High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan had decided several judgements that accused can’t be put behind bars in cross case. PHC’s Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim ordered release of accused on bail after the conclusion of arguments.