PHC: Court performing duties of govt, police

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Shakeel Ahmad directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic to appear before court on 26th October in case regarding increase in fares of public transport, on Friday.

During hearing counsel for petitioner Khanzada Advocate, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Arshad appeared before court while Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that court is exercising executive and police duties because they failed to provide services to public.

Although, Justice Rooh-ul-Amin inquired from Additional Advocate General regarding fare-list and fare from Mardan to Peshawar. AAG replied that fare from Mardan to Peshawar as Rs152 while the petitioner claimed that he had paid Rs170 while coming to appear before court.

AAG argued that its implementation is responsibility of administration and police, however Justice Rooh-ul-Amin observed that court performing duties of government and police while added that this is not only problem Mardan and Peshawar but it is concerns with whole province. The divisional of PHC comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Shakeel Ahmad annoyed increase in fares while directed DIG along with SSP traffic to appear on 26th October.

