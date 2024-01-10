PHC declares ‘bat’ belongs to PTI, Election Commission decision illegal

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the decision to allow the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to have bat as its election symbol.

The decision means the court has undone the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order stripping the PTI of bat.

The court announced the verdict moments after it reserved it on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions against rejection of intra-party elections by the ECP and withdrawal of bat as its election symbol.

Justice Ijaz Anwar told PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar that Insha Allah, the case would be decided today and reserved judgement.

Barrister Zafar told the court that it was the last day today of hearings by the appellate tribunals decisions on appeals of acceptance and rejection of nomination papers.

Earlier, the PHC continued hearing of the PTI petitions after the party withdrew its appeal from the Supreme Court. The PTI had moved the apex court against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decisions on two issues.

A division bench of the PHC consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard the case.

Akbar Babar’s counsel Qazi Jawad argued before the court that his client was refused when he wanted to get information from the PTI head office regarding intra-party elections. He said his client came to know about the intra-party elections from the media, he added.

Advocate Jawad said his client moved court seeking annulment of party elections as he wanted to contest polls.

Justice Ijaz Anwar asked him why he did not demand that intra-party elections should be held again. If the ECP had annulled the intra-party elections, you should have called for re-elections, he added.

Moreover, if you were a member of the party, you should have objected to the withdrawal of the party symbol by the ECP, but you did not.

Justice Arshad Ali asked the lawyer that once the election schedule is released, how a party’s symbol can be withdrawn. Can a political party contest elections without its symbol?

After Advocate Jawad’s arguments, the court ordered a short break.

BARRISTER GOHAR HOPES TO GET BACK SYMBOL

Earlier, speaking to the media outside the court, PTI leader Barrister Gohar said that the PHC had stated that it might issue an order today.

“Keeping this in mind, the petition we had filed in the SC against the [PHC’s] interim order became infructuous […] Because the verdict in the main case is expected at any time today […] we have withdrawn the plea from the SC,” he said.

Barrister Gohar expressed the hope that the “verdict will be based on justice and rights and that we will get the ‘bat’ symbol.”

It may be recalled that on December 22, the ECP had withdrawn election symbol for the February 8 election, saying that the PTI had failed to hold intra-party elections in accordance with its existing constitution and election laws.

The PTI had approached the PHC against the ECP order on Dec 26 and a single-member bench restored the symbol of the party till January 9.

On Dec 30, the ECP had filed a review petition in the PHC, arguing that the court had overstepped its jurisdiction. Days later, a PHC judge overturned the earlier decision and restored the ECP order. Subsequently, the PTI moved the Supreme Court against the restoration of the ECP ruling.

