PHC directs BISE to release DMCs of matric students

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar to release Detail Mark Sheets (DMCs) to matric students of private school located at Hayatabad and directed to submit reply regarding blocking of school’s portal, on Monday.

The writ petition was filed by Nazeer Hussain in which BISE Peshawar along with others were respondents in the case.

The counsel Khanzada Advocate informed that applicant owns private school in Hayatabad while the school’s portal has blocked by BISE which is created hurdle for students of 9th and 10th classes in obtaining their DMCs.

The counsel requested PHC to unblocked school’s portal while court has ordered BISE Peshawar to release DMCs to students of Matric while directed respondents to submit comments within in fortnight.