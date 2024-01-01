PHC directs de-freezing of assets except BRT accounts

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) de-freeze accounts of a construction company’s assets, with the exception of those related to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, on Tuesday.

BRT operating company’s lawyer Shumail Ahmed Butt advocate argued that the freezing of petitioner’s assets causing financial hardship and hindering the company’s operations. He contended to unfreeze the company’s remaining assets for running operations as well as provision of salaries to staff with exception from BRT Peshawar related assets.

However, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muhammad Ali objected that interim relief will create hurdles for differentiating flow finances in this regard. PHC directed NAB to unfreeze the assets, allowing the company to access its funds and resume normal business operations, except for those related to the BRT project, which remain frozen till conclusion of the plea.

Court directs PCB to submit reply: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued a notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking response against the dismissal of chairman scrutiny committee Arbab Altaf, on Tuesday.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, heard the petition and was informed that the petitioner, Arbab Altaf, was removed from his position as chairman of the scrutiny committee by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

PCB’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi was appointed illegally by the caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, PHC informed. The court was told that the caretaker prime minister did not have the authority to appoint a permanent chairman of the PCB. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad sought a response from the PCB and adjourned further hearing till date to be fixed.