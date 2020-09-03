PHC directs DFO wildlife to submit report on endanger birds

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Nasir Mehfooz directed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Peshawar to submit report on bird kept in cage for commercial purposes, endanger species, types of birds and their biological name along with picture, on Thursday.

During hearing in case regarding action taken by wildlife department against businessmen involved in purchase of birds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sikandar Shah was present during hearing while representing wildlife department.

DFO Wildlife Peshawar Muhammad Israr informed honorable court that they are involved in capturing of endanger species and recruited private people at local level for this purpose.

DFO Peshawar added that the wildlife department has regularized the business and issuing licenses to traders who are interested in the bird business. He claimed that wildlife had attached issuance license with providence of suitable environment which would not violate Animal Cruelty Act (ACA).

The two-member bench of PHC directed DFO Peshawar that do not take adverse action against license-holder traders and adjourned further hearing till 10 September 2020.