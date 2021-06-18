PHC directs DG Military Land to decide regularization case in month

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has directed Director General Military Land to take decision for regularization of employee within one month.

The counsel for petitioner Danyal Asad Chamkani Advocate informed PHC that Jahanzeb was recruited as tube well operation in 2009 and still did not regularized by the department.

Cantonment Board has written for regularization of employees on 12 March 2020 to DG military land but the decision is pending today.

The tow member bench of PHC of Justice Musrt Hilali and Justice Ijaz Anwar after finalization of arguments declared that cantonment board has written for regularization of employees DG military land decide the case within month.

Constructions in ICU Peshawar: PHC fixed 29 June for final hearing

Peshawar High Court has fixed hearing regarding construction in Islamia College University (ICU) which is damaging historical perspective of the institute on 30 June for final arguments in the case.

The writ was heard by two member bench of PHC chaired by Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and the counsel Abbas Khan Sangeen Advocate.

The counsel informed PHC that Islamia College is historical institute but administration has started construction which is damaging historical aspect and beauty of the institute.

The writ stated that Islamia College is national treasure in which new construction or changes cannot be made and requested for stopping of construction works.

The attorney for Islamia College Qazi Anwar also appeared on behalf of the college before court.