PHC directs FBR to submit comments

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Waqar Ahmed Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) from conducting of audit of three sugar mills and directed to submit comments in this regard, on Wednesday.

The counsel for petitioner Issac Ali Qazi Advocate informed PHC that FBR had issued notices to Bilour Ghee Mill, Associated Mill and and Ayaz Ghee mills regarding conduction of audit.

The counsel informed that the petitioner mills are giving taxes under different section while in accordance with law audit shall be conducted of those units whose taxes are high.

The counsel Issac Ali Qazi Advocate argued that FBR had issued notices to units whose tax is nine million while mills are whose are providing Rs.29 million taxes.

The counsel argued that audit shall be conducted of units who are paying high taxes whoever FBR had issued notices mills who are paying low amount in tax which is against the law.

The counsel for petitioner further added that honorable court had already suspended orders in this regard.

The two member bench issued notice to FBR and directed to submit comments after conclusion initial arguments.