PHC directs grant financial package to family of PAS officer

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Attique Shah directed to grant package to family of Pakistan Administrative Officer Ajmad Shahzad Afridi serving in BPS-20 who was disappeared in 2014 while his vehicle was found on Attock Bridge as requested in the writ petition, on Tuesday.

The counsel for petitioner Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate informed the 2015 Prime Minister of Pakistan has issued notification government officials shall be declared deceased after their disappearance while the official shall be considered in-service.

Moreover, the counsel argued that on returning of the officials deduction shall be made his/her salary or pension as per the status of service according to rules to recover package provided.

The counsel argued that 2015 notification issued by Prime Minister is not applicable because the officer went missing in 2014 while writ petition has filed by wife of Ajmad Shahzad Afridi PAS BPS-20 officer.

Additional Attorney General Taufeeq Qureshi and Additional Advocate General Sofia Noreen argued for provision of 2015 package because the officer was missed in 2014 but the timeframe provided by per notification issued by Prime completing 2015.

The divisional bench turndown government pleas for provision 2015 package and directed to provide Rs,90 Million package approved by cabinet division because he is officer in Pakistan Administration Services which is his right while stated that provincial government recover their money from deduction from the salary by the accepting the writ petition.