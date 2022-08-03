PHC directs health secretary to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shahid Khan directed Chairman Medical Transplant Authority (MTA) Dr. Asif Malik and Secretary Health to appear personally before court for does not permitting kidney transplant despite court’s order, on Wednesday.

During hearing Contempt of Court petition, the counsel Rameez Muhammad Advocate argued that the petitioner is patient and under treatment in private hospital at Peshawar while kidney transplant is necessary. The counsel informed that honorable court has granted permission for kidney transplant on humanitarian basis while petitioner is admitted at Intense Care Unit (ICU) and doctors advising transplant as soon as possible otherwise the consequences may lead to fatality.

The petitioner’s family facing kidney diseases genetically and husband of the petitioner is already dead due to kidney disease, therefore no person was available in the family donating kidney, a man is willing available to donate kidney on humanitarian basis, counsel informed.

The counsel added that MTA did not providing permission the hospital despite court’s order while the petitioner’s condition is critical and becoming worsening on daily basis. The divisional bench of PHC comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shahid Khan has directed chairman MTA and Secretary’s health to appear before court while directed to submit comments on next hearing.

