PHC directs ICU to ensure implementation of status quo

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid directed Islamia College University (ICU) to ensure implementation status quo granted by honorable court in recruitment, on Friday.

The petitioner Kafeel Ahmad had filed application of early hearing of the case because ICU had made recruitment during syndicate meeting held on 30 December 2020.

The litigation Officer ICU Bakht Hussain appeared before court and informed that status quo was granted against recruitment at Department of Pakistan Studies and syndicate did not made recruitment at the said department.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid adjourned hearing till 18 March 2021 date fixed in the main petition.