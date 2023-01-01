PHC directs IGP to recover kids of late Dr. Bashir Ahmad within 10 days

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) divisional bench comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to recover children of later Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Lecturer Islamia College University shot killed by security guard within varsity’s campus) within 10 days whose were allegedly take away by his brother from his widow two months ago, on Thursday.

PHC observed that if police failed in recovery children of late Lecturer Dr. Bashir then inform the court, to direct another department for matter. Unfortunately, earlier Station House Officer (SHO) was directed for appearance but now Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered to appear in adversity/enervation/impotency due to no progress in the case.

However, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ishfaq Anwar and Assistant Advocate General Barrister Yasin Raza appeared while PHC inquired why shouldn’t you recovered two children named Ziad and Ali Ibn Ahmad and didn’t handover to widow of Later Dr. Bashir Ahmad.

The counsel for petitioner informed that children has taken away by their uncle (brother later Bashir Ahmad) and didn’t allowing to meet with mother while competent court didn’t provided relief despite several applications, so PHC has approached in writ jurisdiction.

During hearing CCPO Peshawar Ishfaq Anwar requested for provision of 20 days for recovery of children and informed that police has raided also suspicious places but to no veil however, PHC ordered IGP to appear before court by turning down the plea. IGP along with Secretary Home informed that police utilizing also available resources for recovery of the children and added that it is responsibility of IGP to inform court regarding his department. IGP added that he has meet with widow of Late Dr. Bashir Ahmad and she has appreciated police’s effort but unfortunately, we didn’t recover the children.

IGP Akhtar Hayat argued that police consulting with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ensure safe recovery of the children while requested for provision of suitable time ensure recovery of the kids. In the meantime, Justice SM Attique Shah observed that court should must be informed that how will be directed for the task in case police and other departments are failed in recovery of the children.

However, Secretary Home Abid Majeed informed that he was informed two days earlier while added that he stands with police progress because no stone is lift unturned and claimed one accused is arrested in this regard. He assured that he will fulfill his responsibility as Home’s secretary and should obey court’s orders. Although, PHC inquired from IGP for timeframe for recovery of children because CCPO Peshawar has requested for 20 days which is lengthy timeframe while IGP argued that he wants to recover the kids till today evening because it is also a challenging case for police. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered to recover the children within 10 days and hand over to the mother (widow of Late Dr. Bashir Ahmad) while adjourned further hearing 26th July.