PHC directs KP govt to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Khurshid Iqbal directed provincial government to submit reply for granting Additional charge of Sub-Registers in districts, on Tuesday.

The writ petition was filed by Habib-u-Rehman, Arif, Iqbal Salim along with 11 other Sub-registers while Danyal Asad Chamkani Advocate argued case on the behalf of applicants.

The counsel argued that recently provincial government granted additional charge of Sub-register to Tehsildar at districts which is against the law while a writ has filed before PHC in this regard. The counsel Danyal Advocate further added that under Registration Act Sub-register shall be appointed on promotion who has worked for five years as Moharar at Registration Department.

The counsel argued that in 2020 amendments were made in Registration Act stating outsider shall not be appointed as Sub-registrar but appointment will be made on promotion. The divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Khurshid Iqbal has issued notices to respondents and directed to submit reply while adjourned further hearing after initial arguments.

Court directs contractor to remove entertainment equipments from Peshawar Zoo: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shahid Khan directed contractor remove entertainment equipment from Peshawar Zoo within two months, on Tuesday.

During hearing Deputy Director Peshawar Zoo Haseena appeared before while Taimor Ali Shah Advocate argued the case on behalf of petitioner’s contractor. The counsel informed that petitioner is removing entertainment equipment from Zoo but provide timeframe is one month which short time and removing of equipment is time consuming process.

Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah informed that zoo has closed down entertainment equipment on court’s direction because the noise has affecting animals while Deputy Director Peshawar Haseena informed that court has directed in March 2021 the contractor to remove equipment within one month but he did not removed it till today. Deputy Director further added that Peshawar Zoo issuing notices again and again to contractor for removal entertainment but the contractor starts work and lifting in the middle while Chief Justice remarked that already animals are imprisoned in zoo while on other hand noise disturbing them. The divisional observed that court has directed removal of entertainment equipment from Peshawar Zoo for animal’s protection and directed to remove equipment within two months.

