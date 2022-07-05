PHC directs KP govt to submit vehicles detail of bureaucrats

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed Secretary Local Government and Deputy Commissioner Mardan to hand over office along with vehicles to newly elected Mayor within three days while directed Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report regarding usage of vehicles by bureaucrats allowed by law, on Tuesday.

The two-member bench of PHC comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Abdul Shakoor also directed to submitted report regarding hand over of office and vehicle to Mayor Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar who has filed writ seeking to obtain office.

The counsel for petitioner Babar Khan Yousafzai argued that local government members neither power nor resources had provided to newly elected LG bodies after several months of election.

The counsel further added that office of former Nazim has been occupied by District Development Advisory Committee Chairman while other one has declared by Deputy Commissioner as his sub-office. Likely some bureaucrats had captured local government body vehicle and shifted with themselves.

The counsel added that neither office nor staff has granted to Mayor Mardan despite court’s decision while divisional bench has directed to handover office within three days and submit report regarding usage of vehicle allowed to bureaucrats by law. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Abdul Shakoor has directed Secretary LG along with DC Mardan to handover office and vehicle to Mayor Himayatullah within three days otherwise LG’s secretary to appear before court on next hearing and adjourned the case till 13 July.

Related