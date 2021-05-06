PHC directs Law Ministry to notify medical tribunal rules

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Lal Jan Khattak has stopped Pakistan Medical Commission from cancellation of admissions and granted status quo in this respect, on Thursday.

Peshawar High court also directed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to submit record regarding admission’s procedure, interview and merit lists of the medical students.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid also annoyed attitude of law division due to did not constituting of medical tribunal and directed the law ministry to notify the roles.

The petitioners namely Zarghoona, Niaz, Amna Bibi, Wajih-u-Rehman and others challenged PMC’s orders regarding suspensions of their admissions.

The counsels for petitioners Barrister Rokhan Nafess, Salman Fiaz Mir Advocate, Haziq Ali Shah, Junaid Zaman and Jawad Advocate argued the case before PHC.

The counsel for petitioner argued that admissions of students cannot be cancel or suspended due to private medical colleges and PMC dispute. The counsel added that students had started classes in the private medical colleges but now their admission had been cancelled.

Vice President PMC Ali Raza appeared before court and informed that admissions of only five medical colleges have been suspended nor cancelled. Vice president PMC informed that the commission had granted 20 marks to private colleges for interviews but did not provided free hand to the private medical colleges.

Vice president informed that PMC had directed private medical colleges in March to provide record but the five medical colleges did not provided record and that ia why their admissions were suspended.

Deputy Attorney General argued that it is the domain of medical tribunal.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid annoyed attitude of law ministry and directed to notify the rules.

Chief Justice also inquired that why should free hand is provided to medical colleges for substituting fees in property documentation or receiving fee as a whole for the degree.

The two-member bench directed law ministry to notify medical tribunal rules and further hearing was adjourned till 27 May.