PHC directs NAB to ensure presence on 15th for final arguments

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Abdul Shakoor directed National Accountability Bureau to ensure presence on 15 March for final arguments in case regarding release of fund to private company for providing medicine to health’s department, on Wednesday.

The counsel for private firm with title name Al-matgir Enterprises Abdul Satar Khan Advocate informed that the company has provided preventive medicines against dengue after obtaining tender through legal procedure.

The counsel argued that NAB had initiated inquiry on complaints but reference was turndown by NAB’s court while health’s officials and owner of the company were acquitted from the charge. He added that NAB had filed appeal against the acquittal in the reference at PHC.

The counsel Abdul Sattar Khan Advocate informed that the petitioner had utilized his resources for providing medicine to health’s department but money does not released while NAB is practicing delaying tactics in the case which has depressed the owner mentally.

The counsel informed that court has granted last chance to NAB for arguments in last hearing but now the bureau had adopted another version while requested for early and immediate conclusion of the writ petition. The counsel argued that neither reference nor honorable Peshawar High Court has issued directions regarding stopping of money.

The divisional bench has directed NAB to ensure final argumentation on 15 March and also directed prosecutor’s NAB to inform high-ups regarding the writ while added that if one Prosecutor is not available then assign the case to another officer because further adjourned shall not be acceptable.