PHC directs PDA to resolve provision of water issue, repairing roads

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member comprising of Acting Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Syed Arshad Ali directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) resolve issue regarding provision of water to residents of Hayatabad and to improve condition of roads, on Wednesday.

During hearing Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that condition of road in front of PDA’s office is not good. Acting Chief Justice over all condition of roads in Hayatabad is also not upright. Director Roads Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) informed PHC that roads were damaged during construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and now PDA repairing the roads.

Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed that officer do not sit in offices but go out to aware about the circumstances.

Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that drainage main-holes are open on main road.

Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that honorable court is providing time again and again but if the court feels that PDA is not working properly then PHC will take stern actions against competent authorities. During hearing Justice Qaiser Rashid directed PDA to remove Lychee trees from Hayatabad gradually and plant environment friendly trees.

Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that Lychees are consuming more water than indigenous plants therefore it shall be removed from Hayatabad for environment and maintain underground water-table.