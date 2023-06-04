PHC directs Qureshi, Umar, Qaiser to appear before IHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has disposed-off three writ petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ali Muhammad Khan, Asad Qaiser and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri regarding submission of records of cases as well as exclusion from No-Fly List respectively, on Thursday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique has disposed-off petition of former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq after assurance by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri shouldn’t be enlisted in Exit Control List. The counsel Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah Advocate informed that Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has enlisted in No-fly list while the petitioner is going for pilgrim and on 23rd June last Hajj plight is scheduled for Saudi Arabia. During hearing Assistant Director FIA Abdur Rehman Afridi appeared before PHC.

However, AD FIA informed that petitioner can perform Hajj and can go aboard because Noor-ul-Haq didn’t enlisted in Exit Control List while PHC has disposed-off the writ petition.

Moreover, the same bench has disposed-off former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser following submission record of cases registered against him while Additional Advocate General informed that only one First Information Report (FIR) has registered against former speaker. The counsel Shah Faisal Ottomankhel and Sher Afzal Advocates argued that former Speaker is willing to appear before competent forums in cases against him but the petitioner didn’t know about number of FIRs registered in 9th& 10th May vandalism.

Another, PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad disposed-off writ petition following inform by Additional Advocate General Nisar Ahmad that Ali Muhammad Khan is under trail in case registered Anti-corruption while no other cases are registered against him. Meanwhile, Justice Waqar Ahmad has granted transit bail to PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and general secretary Asad Umar till today (Friday) and ordered to appear before Islamabad High Court.

The counsel Shah Faisal Ottomankhel and Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate argued that concerned Session Judge has rejected bail petitions of PTI leaders in case registered Islamabad while added that the petitioners are appearing IHC but there are fear police will arrest them in their way court. Justice Waqar Ahmad granted one day transit bail to PTI’s leaders and stopped police their arrest while ordered Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to appear before Islamabad High Court.

Vice chairman said that last meeting with Imran Khan was good and no discussion was made regarding minus one (minus Imran Khan). He claimed that PTI is national party and he will stand till last with Imran Khan. PTI vice chairman thanked Chief Justice PHC for enlisting their petitions as well as Insaf Law Forum for arguing the case before court while addressing media personnel after appearance before court.