PHC directs RPO to appear today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand along Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sher Hassan allegedly involved in unconfining of seized timbers in Shangla from forest’s department to appear before court today (Wednesday).

During hearing Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mumtaz Ali along with District Forest Officer (DFO) and focal person Tariq Shah appeared before court. Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah informed that inquiry is initiated against constable while personnel is already suspended in other case.

In the meantime, DFO Tariq Shah informed that DSP Sher Hassan has clearly seen in picture produced before court, while Chief Justice observed that court shouldn’t tolerate it. Chief Justice PHC directed forest’s department didn’t tolerate with anyone whatever, it may be officers or constable, and observed that court should issue suspension if it deem fit.

Chief Justice further observed that court should not tolerate involvement of officials for involvement in timber mafia activities while ordered forest’s department should also take stern actions against culprits.

Furthermore, black-sheep damaging police force while police has granted great sacrifices for nation and observed that department shouldn’t provide space for such officers. The divisional bench comprising Chief Justice of PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered RPO along with DSP Sher Hassan to appear before court today (Wednesday).

