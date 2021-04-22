PHC directs Safdar to appear on 27th

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Arshad Ali had directed Captain (retired) Safdar to appear before court on 27 April for announcement of reserved decision in Bail before Arrest application, on Thursday.

The decision was reserved after completion of arguments from counsel for petitioner and respondent National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioner Muhammad Safdar had leaves High Court before announcement of decision.

Justice Lal Jan Khattak inquired from petitioner’s counsel about Muhammad Safdar. The counsel informed that petitioner has gone due to lack of information about order sheet and added that court may grant next date.

Justice Lal Jan Khattak remarked that who can petitioner leaves premises of honorable court without announcement of decision and added that decision shall be announce when petitioner is present in the court.

The two-member bench comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Arshad Ali has directed petitioner Muhammad Safdar to appear before PHC on 27 April.

According to sources, Muhammad Safdar suddenly leaves court due to health issues and also break the fast in the Peshawar High Court.